KATY PERRY SHOWED THE GIFT ARIANA GRANDE SENT HER FOR DAUGHTER DAISY

Daisy Dove Bloom is ready for her first snow trip, thanks to Ariana Grande!

 

In fact, Katy Perry showed in Instagram Stories the gift that her friend and colleague sent her for the daughter she had with Orlando Bloom and it is a white snow onesie signed by Givenchy.

There is also a card that reads: ” Katy and Orlando, congratulations and I love you both! Love, Ariana “.

Katy Perry added a moved emoji and the words: ” Ily “, or ” I love you “.

Daisy Dove has just turned three months old: she was born on August 26th.

It is not the first time that Ariana Grande amazes Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom with a generous gesture.

