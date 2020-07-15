Katy Perry shows her bump in a baby swimsuit fuchsia cute during the day at the beach

“I’m very active at this time. My doctors say to me: ‘stay active, you’re good. You’re ready to leave, daughter. Continue to do your thing’, ” he said. “So the dance, the singing a lot. “

While Katy has been open and frank about your journey of pregnancy, Orlando has recently shared his enthusiasm for the arrival of their daughter, marking the first girl. The actor is already a proud father of 9 years Flynnthat he shares with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr.

“I’m excited … It’s a magical moment when an angel appears on the planet, that is what I feel for me … “, he said in an interview to distance in Hello America. “You know, in these quiet moments at home … just you and your family and a little one, and breastfeeding, and simply be present and see what can help and what you can do to promote a bit of life in the world. ”