Katy Perry shows off her pregnant belly disguised as a rabbit ! She is really beautiful !

On the occasion of the Easter celebrations, many celebrities are proven to be disguised on Instagram, sometimes even to the contempt of the politically correct.

A few days ago, we learned in the aftermath that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were expecting a baby, and that it was a girl. Great news for the 2 lovebirds who spin the perfect love since a few years, and which portends more that singer will put his career on pause for at least a few months.

Disguised as a rabbit, Katy Perry proudly shows off her pregnant belly

Katy Perry is truly in the spirit of the Easter celebrations this year, thanks to its combination particularly amusing. Indeed, the singer of ” Roar “, also a judge in American Idol, and who is expecting a first child with her fiance Orlando Bloom, has shared a lovely photo of her on Instagram Sunday, showing her belly pregnancy growingwhile posing in an adorable combination of rabbit, white and pink.

A festive message for Perry who is a little more than a week after the revelation of the sex of the baby, announced through a picture of the actor covered in cream icing pink. A source has recently reported that the couple was engaged at the pinnacle of happiness.

“They are both so excited to have a baby and also excited that this is a girl. They love to have this unexpected event and positive on which to focus at this time. It is a welcome diversion and happy for their whole family. “

To protect the mom-to-be, Orlando Bloom takes care to confine his wife

While the United States are going through a health crisis without precedent, in the image of the rest of the world, since the arrival on their territory of the coronavirus, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry are isolated to their home for the last few weeks. In order to protect his wife from this disease, the actor would take many provisions to that it lacks nothing.

The beautiful brown returned to the United States last month after the temporary suspension of the shooting of the series, Carnival Row, available on Amazon Prime.

The two lovebirds are in excellent health, even if Katy Perry is hoped that the pandemic subsides very quickly and before the date of his birth.

“Like many other people, they stay at home. They are trying every two to exercise and eat well to stay healthy. Katy anguish, however, much and really hope that everything calms down very quickly, before the baby is born this summer, even if she tries not to think too much about it. “says a friend of the couple.

In order to assist as they can in families vulnerable to poverty during this epidemic, the couple has not failed to make substantial gifts of money to charities, even if they do not wish to communicate about it to attract attention. An approach that is all to their honor and that some would do well to follow, even if we like them, that the crisis of international health to take to an end soon.