Katy Perry shows the bump of baby in new photos





The singer and judge of “American Idol,” was published Wednesday on his account Instagram verified a group of photos showing cradling her baby.

The legend was on the postponement of the launch history of SpaceX because of the weather conditions.

“Welp. The #SpaceLaunchLive today has been BUMPED due to weather conditions, but what are the two days that @spacex has been waiting for 18 years …”, wrote Perry. “Set your alarm for the launch at 15h22 EDT and don’t miss the pre-game with me on @Discovery and @ScienceChannel for a historic moment in space travel.”

Perry was part of the special show Discovery and Science Channel, “Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space”.