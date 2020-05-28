Katy Perry shows the bump of baby in new photos

The singer and judge of “American Idol,” was published Wednesday on his account Instagram verified a group of photos showing cradling her baby.
The legend was on the postponement of the launch history of SpaceX because of the weather conditions.
“Welp. The #SpaceLaunchLive today has been BUMPED due to weather conditions, but what are the two days that @spacex has been waiting for 18 years …”, wrote Perry. “Set your alarm for the launch at 15h22 EDT and don’t miss the pre-game with me on @Discovery and @ScienceChannel for a historic moment in space travel.”
Perry was part of the special show Discovery and Science Channel, “Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space”.
The Paparazzi also took pictures of Perry and his love, Orlando Bloom, on a beach in Santa Barbara for Memorial Day.
The couple got engaged on the day of the Valentine’s day 2019 and, last march, announced the pregnancy via the clip of Perry for her single “Never Worn White”.