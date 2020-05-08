Katy Perry shows the details of her relationship with the painter and the dishes of her baby

Katy Perry has a baby on board and a fiancé at his side.
While the world is immersed in the pandemic of sars coronavirus, the singer is facing a pregnancy while adapting to a new normal. There are just three months that the performer has revealed that she and her future husband Orlando Bloom expecting their first child together. But, shortly after the big news – and the new single that accompanied it – Bloom and Perry are removed at home as well as many others in the world while the virus interrupts the daily life, including their wedding to come.
“She has postponed the wedding and no other date is discussed. She is resting at home and taking one day at a time,” said a source to E! New mid-march. “At this stage, she does not believe in marriage and when it will be done.”
The source added: “She slows down and tries to enjoy her pregnancy. She is relieved to have been able to go back home (Australia) and feels good.” The spirits of Perry seemed to be on the rise when she went on Instagram Live this week with a colleague singer Cyn.
During the chat, the star showed her bump baby who was growing up, which was very visible when Perry turned to the side.
“It’s coming”, said the interpreter of his little girl. “She gives me the middle finger and it begins definitely to have a chat.”
The star also spoke of isolation with her future husband, noting that you can’t hide who you are in quarantine.
“If you love me during the quarantine, you can love me at any other time”, she joked.
At a given time, Cyn has asked the singer: "do you Think," what am I going to write? "now that she has found her love and is going to have a child. In response, Perry said that this is not because you find your partner that there will not be any problems or friction to write.
“You always go to work on you and your relationship … Your partner is your mirror. I don’t know about you, but sometimes if you put me in front of one of those magnifying mirrors like in a hotel, and all of a sudden, I see my pores and I like my whiskers … I do not leave the hotel room – I’ll be late for something here 30 minutes because I’ll be like, I can’t believe that I see all these things that I’ve never seen that I might need to take care of “, she explained. “Do not place a magnifying mirror as close to my face, but this is what your partner is.”
