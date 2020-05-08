Katy Perry shows the details of her relationship with the painter and the dishes of her baby

Katy Perry has a baby on board and a fiancé at his side.

While the world is immersed in the pandemic of sars coronavirus, the singer is facing a pregnancy while adapting to a new normal. There are just three months that the performer has revealed that she and her future husband Orlando Bloom expecting their first child together. But, shortly after the big news – and the new single that accompanied it – Bloom and Perry are removed at home as well as many others in the world while the virus interrupts the daily life, including their wedding to come.

“She has postponed the wedding and no other date is discussed. She is resting at home and taking one day at a time,” said a source to E! New mid-march. “At this stage, she does not believe in marriage and when it will be done.”

The source added: “She slows down and tries to enjoy her pregnancy. She is relieved to have been able to go back home (Australia) and feels good.” The spirits of Perry seemed to be on the rise when she went on Instagram Live this week with a colleague singer Cyn.