Katy Perry, Sia and Ricky Martin in concert to the community LGBTIQ +

The Crisis of the coronavirus forces, many of the events scheduled for the month of pride LGBTIQ +, such as the Gay Pride parade, may not take place in any place in the world.

To celebrate, in spite of all of the community, a great charity concert in line which is going to take place in the united States. Nicknamed “you Can’t Cancel the Pride”, this will be presented by actress Laverne Cox, best known for her role in the series The orange is the New Black and that will gather many of the guests, as Katy Perry, Adam Lambert, Billy Porter, Ricky Martin or Sia. The goal of the event is to raise funds for the communities LGBTIQ + affected by the Covid-19. The concert will be streamed live on the social networks, IHeartRadio, the 25 of June.