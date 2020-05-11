Katy Perry songs: an artist at the top, with essential hits – Actu Katy Perry

Katy Perry: her last song unveiled

After several months of break, Katy Perry seems to be well and truly back! Last may, the star reveals “Never Really Over”, a song co-written with Dagny and co-produced by Zedd. A second collaboration between Katy Perry and Zedd, as they had already worked together for “365”. For this single, the singer offers a more optimistic stance, with a catchy title that evokes a love story never really ended. The clip, directed by Philippa Price near Malibu, showcases the performer in a universe instead of a hippie with the bright colors.

A few weeks later, Katy Perry unveils “Small Talk”, a title composed by Charlie Puth. And this time, the artist evokes the feelings and the questions at the end of a romance: “I just can’t believe / We went from strangers to lovers to strangers in a lifetime / Now just memories / We’ve gone from strangers to lovers to strangers / Acting like we never met / Faking like we d just forget / We were lovers / And now there’s nothing left purpose small talk / Had every inch of your skin / There’s nowhere your hands haven’t been / Ain’t it funny? / ‘Cause now there’s nothing left purpose small talk“, she sings.

These first two tracks released in 2019 are obviously the sign of an album release is imminent. Katy Perry promises a new album soon: ‘Ces songs are short chapters and I’m excited to let you know that there will be an entire book.” So please be patient! In the meantime, Katy Perry is also devoted to his personal life and his beautiful love story with Orlando Bloom. The lovebirds have also planned to get married in the coming months…