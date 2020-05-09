Katy Perry: soon a new song! – Actu Katy Perry

Katy Perry is prolonging the suspense. In recent months, the singer has often unveiled new songs. After “Never Really Over” or “Small Talk”, the artist continues to surprise his fans with his latest title “Harleys In Hawaii”. With its three different pieces, she has created a world out of the ordinary.

And Katy Perry does not stop there. His record company has confirmed the upcoming release of a new title. An announcement that has pleased its audience. On the other hand, for the moment no hint about the content of this song has been entrusted to us. Even less so a possible release date… It will have to wait a little before you can discover it.