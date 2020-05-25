Katy Perry speaks on his next album

On the 14th of August next, Katy Perry will release her fifth album worn by the single Daisies, the latter looks promising. And to promote it, the interpreter Roar has granted an interview to Beat One – issuance of Apple. The program, which has inspired this album to come.

” I wrote this song as an anthem for myself. I was coming out of a dark period with “Witness”, and I designed a drive for two years. I’ve written a part while I was in clinical depression and that I was trying to find the light at the end of the tunnel. When I write songs like “Firework” or “Roar”, this is not because I see life in pink. It is precisely because that I is going through difficult times and I try to get out “, explains it as well. In 2017, Katy Perry unveiled Witness who, unfortunately, has not received the welcome expected. If the singer has lived as a “earthquake”, she is far from defeated : “I don’t need to change. I will stay true on my past. Maybe sometimes this will be unpopular but I will stay consistent with who I am. I will continue to pass me musically, because a human being is constantly changing every day. And I will continue to hit the road less traveled, no matter what that will tell the people “.

Asked about her pregnancy, the singer explains his choice to ensure the promotion of her album during her pregnancy “I had accumulated this amount of work, and the question is posed : is it that I should wait until next year ? I said to myself : one thing is for sure, I’m going to give birth to my child this summer. My whole life is going to change and I am certain that I will find out a whole other level of emotions, very different than I have ever known. I’m going to be able to draw my inspiration to write so I’ll probably get another drive when it will happen “. She adds : “I think this summer people are going to want music, they will want to dance to. They may want to be titles exciting, hymns, inspirational. And I like to be associated with it “.

The global pandemic has turned the world upside down – including the music industry. Everything must be re-imagined, re-invented (such as clips for example) and this challenge, Katy Perry seems to be ready to meet it : “Yes, it has happened something. We’re all going through the same tunnel, we are beginning to see the light but we still don’t know how many tunnels we will go through this year. So I get out of this music. It is like that. Everything is going well. We’re going to have to change a lot of things for the clips. It must be super innovative. Everything that haunts me now is how to be innovative during this period ? How will I be able to get out of the music and the visuals other than appearing in my living room ? How to not be frozen in a given time ? “

It will have to wait a few more weeks before discovering this new opus but, it seems to be well on your way to brighten our summer.