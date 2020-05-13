Katy Perry speaks out about his depression during the crisis of the Covid-19

During this period of a pandemic and forced quarantine, the mental health of the individual is submitted to a severe test. Katy Perry seems to take the toll. On Tuesday 12 may, she tweeted : “I don’t know which is worse : trying to avoid catching the virus or try to avoid the waves of depression that come with this new normal ? “A confession which, of course, alerted his fans that are then folded in four to cheer him up in the comments.

Pregnant with her companion Orlando Bloom with whom she is expecting a little girl, Katy Perry is especially emotional in this period : “Katy is nervous at the idea of becoming a mother for the first time, and Orlando is stressed to accommodate a baby during this period.” revealed a source close to the couple to the magazine “Us Weekly” at the end of the month of April.

She has never hidden to have already had issues with depression, especially between 2017 and 2018, where she was struggling sometimes to get out of bed. Katy Perry had told this period the indian edition of “Vogue” and how she had managed to get out of it at the time : “I’ve done a lot of work, mental, spiritual, and emotional these past few years. The biggest lie that we repeat over and over as an artist, it is that we must suffer to create. I don’t want to be in emotional pain all my life to write songs “.

Worries that the concerned about but that did not prevent Katy Perry to pursue her career and her pregnancy during this difficult period : on 15 may, she released a new single titled ” Daisies “.