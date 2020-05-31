Katy Perry still accused of sexual harassment

Following the revelations of Josh Kloss, a model who has turned in the clip Teenage Dream Katy Perry nine years ago, a Russian journalist, also spoke on Telegram and also spoke of the facts of sexual harassment by the american singer.

The history of Tina Kandelaki is strangely reminiscent of that of Josh Kloss. At a party, Katy Perry, who was well alcoholic, has tried to touch and kiss him.

“I managed to push it back but she soon found a new victim, another woman, that she has embraced, interlaced, and against which she danced”, explained Tina Kandelaki, who has pointed out that to his knowledge there had been no sexual assault that night.

Josh Kloss had also been a victim of the deviant behaviour of Katy Perry at a party where she had drank a lot. She had him down to force his pants and his shorts in front of everyone to show the penis on the mannequin to his friends.

No complaint has ever been filed. Josh Kloss has never been a claim on the other that the money he had to touch to have shot in this clip. But this episode has marked his career, to the point that nine years after it still have a bitter taste.