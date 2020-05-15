Credits photo : Capture cran YouTube

Five years after the first complaint, the procs for plagiarism Katy Perry has opened in the high court of Los Angeles, last week. The singer and american’s attack for copyright infringement by rapper Flame, who accuses him of having copi his song “Joyful Noise”, cre in 2007, to give birth to her hit “Dark Horse” in 2013. At the heart of the discord ? The beat electronic minimalist which runs through the two pieces. When they are spars, they seem to be different. But once the rhythm of the one is calqu on the other, and that “Dark Horse” is abaiss of an octave, they are identical. When things are as videntes, it is difficult to argue the contrary avanait the time the DJ Cho zyn Boy to the site Rapzilla.

“Maybe I can be you singing it live”

In this kind of procs dlicat, extremely difficult to judge because the border between inspiration and plagiarism is tnue, it is often the door of the original work, and therefore the chances that the person accused has had a chance to have access to, which pes in the balance. It is as well as Pharrell Williams and Robin Thicke have t condamns on appeal in December 2018 for their hit arch “Blurred Lines” as opposed to “Got to Give It Up” by Marvin Gaye, icon of the soul. However, “Joyful Noise” from Flame is part of the album “Our World Redeemed”, nominated for the Grammy Award for Best album-gospel rock or rap in 2008. Rapper based his argument on the possibility that Katy Perry, but also Dr. Luke (Lukasz Gottwald), Max Martin, Juicy J and author Sarah Hudson, all of viss by his complaint, have one day heard his song, which he says performs in over 100 concerts across the country, whether in churches, stadiums or mrs NBA games.

Dfenseur a rap openly chrtien, Flame resenteth in the premium of the put in scene of the pharaohs the clip of “Dark Horse”, guilty his eyes have souill the meaning of his title : The message profondment religious “Joyful Noise” a t irrmdiablement tarnished by its association with the witchcraft, paganism, black magic, and by the imaging Illuminati evokes in “Dark Horse” . The vido Katy Perry has, since its release, earned more than 2.6 billion views on YouTube.

Last Thursday, Katy Perry so, presents the bar to ensure his defence. As reported in the media americans, the new best friend of Taylor Swift a t when questioned by the Court for 35 minutes and is remmore the day o the producers Dr. Luke and Cirkut came to offer him the instrument track. During his tmoignage, the popstar has to affirm that he never heard the title “Joyful Noise” before the creation of “Dark Horse”. Billboard tells that the time of the hearing, Katy Perry and his lawyers have used the difficults techniques at the time to listen to “Dark Horse” in the speakers of the section. I can be you singing it live would she then suggr, with a sense of humor. The procs continued at the end of the week with the tmoignages the complainant, Dr. Luke and Sarah Hudson. The rapper Juicy J, featuring “Dark Horse”, as well as other persons involved in the case will be heard in the next few days.

