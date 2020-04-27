Katy Perry takes part in the same challenge as Selena Gomez !

Since the beginning of the containment, the challenges are scrolled on the canvas. Katy Perry has just participated in the SafeHandsChallenge on Instagram.

After Selena Gomez, it is now the turn of Katy Perry to participate in the SafeHandsChallenge ! His challenge very funny got a laugh out of the canvas. MCE TV you tells everything in detail !

Since the governments have put in place measures for containment, the inhabitants of the world are refugees on the planet of social networks.

Tiktok, Twitter, Instagram… It is estimated then that over 61% of users have joined these platforms since the quarantine.

And one thing is for sure ! The challenges are scrolled at breakneck speed on Instagram. Even the stars participated ! Booba and Cristiano Renaldo made challenges.

While M Pokora and Jul explode on the ” challenge photos “. Sport, recipes, singing, humor, there is everything !

And the celebrities take the opportunity to pass on a message of love and support at this difficult time. This is precisely the case of Katy Perry !

Katy Perry : The pro of the costume !

It is well known, the great american star has never been short of humor ! His greatest pleasure ? Playing dress-up ! It is, therefore, in the new challenge SafeHandsChallenge that she donned a new outfit !

Well, yes ! Having played the role of a rabbit to celebrate Easter, Katy Perry has decided to don a costume particular. The a bottle of hydroalcoholic gel.

The goal ? To promote the new episode of ” American Idol “. “I just want to assure me that American Idol remains as safe as possible “has she, therefore, stated on his account Instagram.

But it is also pass an important message ! As a reminder, Selena Gomez also participated in the #SafeHandsChallenge.

She has even made a demonstration of hand washing. History to show the areas on which it is necessary, therefore, to insist. But Katy Perry and Selena are not the only ones to have this kind of message.

Blue Ivy, daughter of Beyoncé, has also posted a video to prevent risks if we do not wash hands like they should.

