Katy Perry talks about her depression

The August 14, Katy Perry will make his reappearance in the charts with a new opus : used for parts inspiring, like Daisies, that you must quickly register among the classics of pop. If the day of today, all smiles at the star (that is about to give birth to her first child)not everything has always been so rosy. “My career was on an upward trajectory, again and again, and then there was a small set, it is not so great when you look from the outside. But for me, that was an earthquake”she explains that when I look back on this year black. “I had been given so much and I was literally split in two. I was separated from my boyfriend, which has become the future father of my baby. And then I was excited to be able to fly again with the release of my next album. But the criticism does not pass, so I’m just crashée”.

Dive into your memories, Katy Perry is back on the tour “Testimony: The Tour”, that has led to the four corners of the world : “I was going on the stage and I said to myself : “But, why do people come to see me ? I do not like. I don’t like much, either.” It is the narration of what was going on in my head for a long time.”

But it is to find the gratitude that the star has finally been able to get the head out of the water : “It was so important for me to be broken that I have been able to find my integrity in any other way. And live my life, aside from being a pop star is hungry for success all the time. The gratitude is certainly what has saved me the life, because if I had not found, I would be lying in my own sadness and I’d probably be thrown out the window,” she explained, full of hope :” I believe that something bigger has made me come to the earth, so that I may meet with something specific, and for good reason. I think that the whole world has been created for a specific purpose, and that no one is disposable”.

Katy Perry turns away, and in a couple of weeks, she will share the album has been worked on for two years. One thing is for sure, this album promises to be as inspiring as that event.