Katy Perry talks about her disappointments and admits to having contemplated suicide

People and royalty

In 2017, the star at the bottom of the chasm. She even explained to the microphones of the radio SiriusXM CBC, adding that she had thought that the worst remedy.

Katy Perry has had dark thoughts after their separation in the year 2017, Orlando Bloom, and the poor performance of her album Witness.

Read also > Katy Perry is pregnant : singer announces pregnancy in the most strange [VIDÉO]

The singer, 35, who is expecting her first child with actor Orlando Bloom, 43, has admitted that she had been the lowest after a few difficult moments in your personal and professional life.

“I was so particular, and I was literally broken “

” My career followed a path that was only up, up, and then there was this small change, it is not as big of a point of view exterior “she explained to the radio SiriusXM CBC. ” But for me, it was seismic. I was so determined, and I was literally broken. To make matters worse, I had broken up with my boyfriend, who is now the father of my future child. “

The star, who grew up with the parents, the pastors, the pentecostals, and then revealed that his faith had helped her to heal over time.

“I believe that something bigger that made me come upon the earth.”

” The hope has always been an option “she continued. ” Of course, I am that I am in control of my fate, I am the one who will make that happen. But I think something bigger has made me come to the earth, so that I may meet with something specific, and for good reason. I think that the whole world has been created for a specific purpose, and that no one is disposable. “

Read also > Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, pregnancy, stressful, and a bit of crisis

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom began dating in January of 2016, and has made public their relationship a couple of months later, in may, at the Cannes film Festival. The separation of the couple a little over a year later, in march of 2017, but the separation has not lasted since they met in the same year.

With The Belgian