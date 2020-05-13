Katy Perry tease a new song !

Good news for all fans of Katy Perry ! While the singer had announced to want to take a break after his last album Witnessit was eventually never really stops to occupy the news. After a long world tour, Katy Perry has delivered several titles to his audience, such as Include waving Through a Window, referring to the dangers of depression, the title of christmas Cozy Little Christmasbut also the song 356 with Zeddor the remix Con Calma in collaboration with Daddy Yankee. The multiplication of new songs is not random because Katy Perry board in effect for over a year on a new album. A project for which she is surrounded by Steve Mac, which lies between the other behind the tube Shape of You d’Ed Sheeran.

Last may, Katy Perry had a new surprise to its fans by revealing the title Never Really Over, co-written by Dagny and co-produced by Zedd. Title electro-pop, in which we find without doubt the key Dj Russian. This time, Katy Perry announcement on his Instagram the arrival of a new song that should be baptized Small Talks. To do this, the singer has shared a series of photos on social networks, including a photograph of the cover very pop 70’ of the single. Katy Perry do not do things by half and also reveals four other pictures where we can see some words of the future title on post-it notes. One of these pictures has been shared by Charlie Puth in his story, Instagram, stoking speculation the singer reportedly collaborated with Katy Perry for this future piece. Good news with the link on which the fans can already pre-book this single.