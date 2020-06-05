Katy Perry tease Small Talk, her next single

Busy year for the pop star : While Katy Perry is facing a trial in respect of his or her song Dark Horse, the singer doesn’t let – quite the contrary. We know that it will be again in the talent show American Idol and that, in addition, she is actively preparing for her comeback in the charts. And indeed, this time, it is excellent Never Really Over that loop on the waves. However, could it be that Katy Perry is already a teaser later on ? If we are to believe his account Instagramyes !

“To be honest, I have too much haste !”she added in posting the photo. Side image, Katy Perry has posted a text that could be translated by “Isn’t it weird that you’ve seen naked ? We talked about eternity and now, we’re not talking about more than weather”. Believe Idolator (american media, editor’s note)this piece could well be called Small Talk. While the internet users are convinced that Katy Perry tease a possible collaboration with Taylor Swift (as a reminder, the two artists made peace), others prefer to imagine that the interpreter of Roar prepares the ground for a new album.

Then, featuring with Taylor Swift ? Or not ? Response to the 23 August ! Note that Swift has already listened to his next opus-to a handful of fans – and these last seem to confirm a collaboration between the two artists. Patience, therefore !