Katy Perry, The 1975 and Sia are in The Playlist Virgin Radio this week !

Virgin Radio is a point of honor to make you discover the best of pop, rock, electro and each week, new artists to follow on our airwaves. While last week Vienney and Angela made their entrance, place now with artists such as Katy Perry, The 1975, or Sia.

Katy Perry – Daisies

Katy Perry prepares the release of his fifth opus, and a few days ago, she unveiled the first single : Daisies has been our #VirginFriday and it is to discover on Virgin Radio !

Tom Gregory – Fingertips

Also, you are invited to discover Tom Gregory and its beautiful Fingertips.

The Hungry – Humans

You liked Summer is a Curse by The Hunger ? Then you’ll love Cruise : the band australian is back with a title to be effective.

Sia – Together

The inimitable Sia, we offer Togethera song from the soundtrack of a movie co-written by the artist in person. A nugget for you to discover.

The 1975 – If You’re Too Shy

The Uk training comes back to us stronger than ever with If You’re Too Shy.

See you next week for more music !