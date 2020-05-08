Katy Perry: the Christmas period is a ‘magic’

Katy Perry likes to feel like “a kid again” at Christmas.

The interpreter of ‘Roar’ is a big fan of the “magic” of the festive period, and she is particularly excited to spend the holidays surrounded by the children of her family – including her two young nieces, his nephew, who is still an infant, and eight year old son of her partner Orlando Bloom, Flynn – to keep “the spirit of Christmas alive”.

She told Billboard : “This is an age where the spirit of Christmas is really alive, and it is so magical, because they believe everything.

“It’s really fun to be around me for Christmas because I put a lot of the hand to the dough. I really have the feeling of being a child again”.

By the way, the singer of 35 years and her boyfriend of 42-year-old allegedly decided to postpone their wedding at the beginning of the year 2020, because of their busy careers kept them plan their big day.

A source said recently: “They wanted to marry quickly, but it proved to be difficult to plan everything and organize everything. The wedding was to take place in September, then in December and now it has been postponed until the beginning of next year.

“They have had to revise some things because Katy has great ideas on the place and on the way she wants things to happen”.

In addition to planning their wedding, Orlando – which took Flynn with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr – has thought about his future with Katy, and would like to have a baby with her when the “time came”.

He has recently declared: “I really want to take advantage of family and friends, my beautiful son, and I would like to have more children. I want to make sure that, when I shall sail [une fois de plus] in this adventure, I understand very well what this means, in contrast to the romantic idea that we could have on the couple.

“Because I think that more young people, we were all sold this idea of hollywood love and relationships, marriage and children, when in fact, what it really takes is communication and compromise, so it should be ready to communicate and to find joy in the small simple moments”.