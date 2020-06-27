Katy Perry: the hope that her daughter will be born will be “safe and well”

Pregnant, Katy Perry is happy that his daughter sees the light of day, and the hope that it will be “happy, healthy and safe”, in a world marked by insecurity.

The interpreter of “the Daisies “, which is currently awaiting her first child, a daughter, with his girlfriend of Orlando Bloom, said that his only desire for the imminent arrival of the latter, which can grow in a safe environment.

When he participated in the virtual event organized on the occasion of the world day in memory of the Stonewall riots, which are described as the beginning of the movement for the liberation of LGBT people in the united States, the singer said: “as I prepare to bring a new soul into this world, the desire I have for my child is that she is happy, healthy, and safe. It is the same desire that all mothers have for their children.”

Katy, of 35 years, then spoke of the number of citizens of Afro-Americans who have not had the opportunity to grow in security, referring to some of the victims of the recent cases of police brutality and racism, as Breonna Taylor or George Floyd.

She added : “it is the same desire that you had the mother of Trayvon martin [Martin], Breonna [Taylor’s] George [Floyd’s] and Tony [Mcdade’s] and the list is too long.”

On the other hand, despite the fact that they have a couple of ideas in mind, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, will have to choose a name for your daughter when she is going to be in his arms.

Katy revealed the Mix radio 104.1: “We still have to decide on his first name. We have a couple of ideas, but we’ll tell you what that should be. I’m going to see and I’m going to say: “Oh, yes, yes, this name you will, that it may go well.”

The singer has also confessed that Orlando – who is already dad of the little Flynn with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr is “excited” at the idea of becoming a new dad.

She added: “He is very excited with the idea of having a girl. It is said that the girls are spoiled by their dads, and that’s going to be so”.

Katy is obviously ecstatic at the idea of becoming a mother for the first time and was recognized to be “submerged” by the emotion, but also more and more anxious as the birth date approaches.