Katy Perry, the Muppets and more join the new Disney family Singalong

Katy Perry, Jennifer Hudson, Sabrina Carpenter and John legend are the latest names to join The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II aired on Sunday 10 may at 19 p.m. on ABC.

The singers join the artists previously announced Chloe x Halle, Billy Eichner, Hayley Erbert, Josh Gad, Donald Glover, Halsey, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Idina Menzel, Miguel, Keke Palmer, Ben Platt, Seth Rogen, Anika Noni Rose, Walter Russell III, Shakira, Rebel Wilsonand Disney on the stars of Broadway Merle Dandridge, Heather Headley, Adam Jacobs, Caissie Levy, Kara Lindsay, Kevin Massey and Josh Strickland.