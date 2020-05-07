Katy Perry, the Muppets and more join the new Disney family Singalong

Katy Perry, Jennifer Hudson, Sabrina Carpenter and John legend are the latest names to join The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II aired on Sunday 10 may at 19 p.m. on ABC.
The singers join the artists previously announced Chloe x Halle, Billy Eichner, Hayley Erbert, Josh Gad, Donald Glover, Halsey, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Idina Menzel, Miguel, Keke Palmer, Ben Platt, Seth Rogen, Anika Noni Rose, Walter Russell III, Shakira, Rebel Wilsonand Disney on the stars of Broadway Merle Dandridge, Heather Headley, Adam Jacobs, Caissie Levy, Kara Lindsay, Kevin Massey and Josh Strickland.
Ryan Seacrest will again be the host. Kermit, Miss Piggy and the rest of the Muppets will open the show with Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Tituss Burgess. In addition, Palmer will be joined by several Dancing with the stars professional dancers whose Alan Bersten, Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson.
Check out the performance below:
“Try everything” – Shakira
“When I am older” – Josh Gad
“You’ll be in my heart” – Disney on Broadway stars Merle Dandridge, Heather Headley, Adam Jacobs, Caissie Levy, Kara Lindsay, Kevin Massey and Josh Strickland
“Your mother and mine” – Sabrina Carpenter feat. Lang Lang
“Zero to Hero” – Keke Palmer feat. Dancing with the stars benefits Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Witney CarsonVal Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Sasha Farber and Emma Slater
The special will raise awareness once more to the charity Feeding America.
The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II released on Sunday, 10 may at 19 p.m. on ABC.