Katy Perry : the singer as a bereaved mourns the death of her cat Kitty Purry

Painful mourning for the singer Katy Perry, after having lost her grandmother in the month of march, the singer is pregnant with her first child announced the death of Kitty Purry, his oldest companion on the road…

The year 2020 to Katy Perry is in the form of spectacular roller coasters. The singer Roar is pregnant with her tender Orlando Bloom and should give birth to a little girl during the summerthis is certainly the best of the new. But ithas lost his grandmother adored, Pearl Hudson last march, saw his marriage in Japan cancelled because of the pandemic of Covid-19 and today it must deal the death of her cat Kitty Purry who accompanied him for many years, and that the followers of the singer were well known. Katy Perry is so seizure of its most beautiful feather on Instagram to say goodbye to his little fur ball, accompanying his message a few shots of Kitty Purry…

Katy and Kitty, a story long 15 years

The animal had made a big splash in the life of the singer, fifteen years ago, as she recounts in a post full of emotion and tenderness this Sunday, April 19, : “Kitty Purry has found a path by the window in my little-friend thenit was fifteen years ago, she was waiting for a scope and was looking for a shelter. Two litters, and many moons later, this cat of the street became a mascot adorable for many of us. Unfortunately, Kitty has completed use of its 9th life yesterday evening. I hope she rests in fillets of salmon and tuna tartare in the paradise of the grass to chat. Kitty, thank you for the hugs and your company over these years”, said the mom-to-be before having a thought for her brother, David, who had shared the role of “co-parent“. Users, well aware of how heart-breaking that represents the death of a four-legged companion, have surrounded the performer I Kissed a girl of their affection. We wish the singer to quickly find another ball of fur to love !