Katy Perry : the singer embarks on a new career ! – Voltage

If the 14 last February, Katy Perry has spent the most beautiful Valentine’s day with her partner, actor Orlando Bloom, who proposed marriage with a beautiful diamond ring, estimated at five million dollars, the singer of 34 years was well and truly decided to follow up the exciting projects in the coming months. In addition to her wedding as she prepares assiduously, Katy Perry has just invested in a company that is well particular. In fact, the young woman embarks on the production of…vinegar !

A passion for vinegar Bragg

“My mother made me learn about the products Bragg, they are important to me since my childhood in Santa Barbara and they continue to be important in my music career”explained the star in a press release.

We’re thrilled that @katyperry & Orlando Bloom are now part owners of Bragg Live Food Products! Patricia & Katy have had a special bond since she was a young girl so naturally it seemed like a perfect fit to bring Katy on board to help carry out the legacy https://t.co/AmOeIKlomT — Bragg Live Food Products, LLC (@BraggLiveFoods) 26 June 2019

The vinegar, the new business successful stars ? Yes, but not that. The interpreter Roar has also embarked on this new adventure because Patricia Bragg, the daughter of the founder of Bragg Live Foods is a friend of his family who has contributed in the past to launch the musical career of the artist. “Patricia Bragg gave me my first guitar at age 13 in Santa Barbara. Orlando Bloom and I are very proud to be able to write a new chapter with it. Like the gift of music, the gift of health can make miracles”one can read in the caption of a video posted by Katy Perry on Instagram.

In the meantime to make it a talking point across the world with the apple cider vinegar, for the time being, it is with the song Never Really Over that Katy Perry squatte les charts. A song in which the clip has literally made the buzz with 17 million views in 24 hours and more than 65 million views at the counter today, only a month after its release.