Katy Perry thought of suicide after her breakup with Orlando Bloom in 2017

Many months of pregnancy with her partner Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry has confessed to have fallen in a depression after his breakup a couple of years ago and had thought the worst.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have gone through episodes turbulent since its meeting in 2016. Despite the fact that she is about to become a mother of a child, the fruit of his union with the actor of 43 years, Katy Perry has sometimes suffered from this relationship. Last June 26, on the airwaves of canadian radio, CBC Radio, the singer, 35 years of age is assigned to his break-up with Orlando Bloom in 2017. “My career was on a trajectory that is rode, rode and rode and then there was a small change, it is not as big of an exterior point of view. But for me, it was seismic,” he acknowledged. “I lost my smile”, was in charge of the future mother.

Confused by this separation, combined with the poor reception of his album, “Witness”, Katy Perry has admitted to being “belched out” and was part of your double disappointment, personal and professional. “I had been given so much and I was broken in two,” he recalled.

“Without a doubt, I would have jumped”

It takes, however, a conclusion can be a constructive in these dark days. “Gratitude is probably what saved my life,” he explained. “Otherwise I’d be locked up in my own sadness and I certainly would have jumped,” said the singer of “Roar”. She has recovered and shared a couple of tricks that help even daily. “If it gets too difficult, I’m going to walk and I repeat to myself : “I am very grateful, I’m grateful,” even if I’m in a bad mood,” he began.

Considers, finally, that this event was beneficial for her. “It was important for me to be broken so that I can find myself in a completely different way. And to have a life that has more meaning than that of a pop star constantly thirst for success,” he concluded. Since everything is better between the actor and the singer. The couple announced their engagement on 15 February 2019 and is expected to welcome their baby this summer.

