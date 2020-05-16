Katy Perry totally nude in her video clip

“This summer will be very busy”, has recently told Katy Perry in a story Instagram. “Not only do I literally put a baby in the world, but I’m going to give birth to another baby that you’ve been waiting for a very long time.” The singer of 35 years, refers to her fifth album, which is scheduled to release on August 14.

The first single was released this morning, accompanied by a video clip enchanting. In “Daisies”, Katy, pregnant with her first child, dancing in the middle of a field of flowers in a dress of white lace.

Compared to his earlier clips in which they wear wigs and crazy make-up extravagant, she looks more natural than ever: besides the pink lipstick, she is almost not wearing makeup, her blonde hair even slightly to be pushed back.

In one of the scenes, Katy cools off in a mountain stream. Finally, the mom-to-be takes off his lace dress and bathe under a waterfall, completely naked.

In the comments of the video, the fans are blown away: “Wow, a mother goddess in the water,” wrote one internet user. Some of them were even moved to tears: “speaking of waterfalls, I’m crying in this moment, that is to say to what point I am emotional,” commented another. Many fans suspect that the baby’s name is actually the title of the song. Daisy means daisy in French and is a first name in English-speaking common.

About the meaning of the song, Katy explained in a post to Instagram: “I wrote a few months ago. It is supposed to encourage you to remain faithful to the cap you set for yourself – regardless of what others think.” Also, this video was filmed in the midst of the crisis of the sars coronavirus. This perhaps explains why it is so simple.

