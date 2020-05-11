Katy Perry unveiled a cute photo of the wedding of her friend Ellie Goulding – Actu Katy Perry

Ellie Goulding: a lavish wedding

For her wedding, Ellie Goulding had everything planned. Such a genuine princess, the singer has changed several times of dresses. For its march toward the altar, the singer chose a piece of the Chloé fashion house, conducted by Natacha Ramsay-Levi. A dress that required no less than 640 hours of work.

The couple continued the festivities in the mansion of Castle Howard with all their loved ones. A day full of emotions for Ellie Goulding who keeps wonderful memories: “Thank you eternally to all the people involved in this moment so special, including all the people who traveled from everywhere to come and celebrate with us at York Minster, a place that is close to the heart of my husband and his family. I will never forget your support and your generosity”, she wrote on the social networks.