Katy Perry unveiled a new title

For almost a month and a half after having revealed their first single, The margaritasthe singer has just offered their fans a new preview of his next album, which will soon appear in the stores…

There is No need to say, Katy Perry knows how to create suspense. The proof is, again, with the great reveal organized this Thursday, July 9, 2020 for the new album, already teasé the end of may, with the only The margaritas but until then it was still called by its code name, “KP5”, the 5th opus of his discography.

In social networks, the pop star has invited his followers to participate in a little game. In an interactive animation, a circus tent, in front of which was a set of balloons, the goal was to blast them to reveal… the cover of your next album !

While the players have been able to see for the first time, Katy Perry revealed in the aftermath on Instagram. Under a pretty picture of the singer dressed as a clown, the circus pretend so well to be the theme of this new opus, we discover the name of this last : it will be called Smile ! As its second single, shared at the same time and are therefore already available listen to unlimited, Napster, available with the subscription of SFR.

“I wrote the title song of the album when I was coming out of one of the darkest periods of my life and that I had lost my smile“says Katy Perry in the title of your message in the social network. And to say :

“The whole album re-trace my route to get to the light — with stories of tenacity, of hope and of love.”

A good program that provides us with the mother-to-be, who also said during a live on Instagram this Smile “don’t be like the previous albums“the reports of NRJ. To have the heart net, visit on the 14th of August… the Date of its release in stores !

Find Smile, as well as the above, The margaritas, and in the repertoire of Katy Perry in listen to unlimited Napster.

Source : NRJ