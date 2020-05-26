Katy Perry unveiled a new version of “Daisies” – Actu Katy Perry

Katy Perry in animated version! A few weeks ago, the american singer unveiled his brand new title “Daisies”. It will appear on the next album of the artist, which has indeed been confirmed for this year. Through the first clip shared the piece, the mom-to-be was, literally, bare.

A few days after, Katy Perry happened during the finale of American Idol. On the tv set, the member of the jury has necessarily performed his new title, is “Daisies”. For the scenography, the artist had imagined the virtual backdrops and animated. This performance has obviously been inspired by since she has released another version of his song.