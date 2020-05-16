Katy Perry unveils her naked and pregnant in the clip “Daisies”

MUSIC – The first child of Katy Perry is not yet born, but it can already boast to be appeared in two clips of his mother. After having announced their pregnancy in one of the “Never Worn White” in march, the pop star reveals her round belly in the “Daisies”, released may 14.

In this clip, the american singer of 35 years, sang in a long white dress in a field of flowers and in the middle of the rocks before swimming in the nude, as you can see in the video in the article header.

“I wrote this song two months ago, as a call to remain faithful to the path that it has traced for itself, regardless of what others think, wrote the star on Twitter with the unveiling of its clip. This has taken on a new meaning for me recently, in light of what the whole world lives in this time.”

This song will be on her fifth album, which should be out in August.

Katy Perry was announced in march, expecting a child in the clip of “Never Worn White”, in which she stroked his belly in the latest images. “So happy to not have to go” belly-up “or carry a large bag everywhere,” to hide it, she had joked with her more than 108 million subscribers on Twitter, unveiling the clip.

Known for her hits “I Kissed A Girl”, “Roar” or “Hot N Cold”, the singer is engaged to the british actor Orlando Bloom, who plays elf Legolas in the “Lord of the rings”. It will be the first child for her and the second for Orlando Bloom, 43 years of age, who had a son with supermodel Miranda Kerr.

