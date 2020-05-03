Katy Perry unveils her new title and announces a happy event

Happy news for the couple Katy Perry – Orlando Bloom

! The american singer, performer of California Gurlsunveiled this Wednesday evening on Youtube a snippet of her new title Never Worn White. A clip, available in full on Thursday morning, in which she appears in a white robe, the belly very rounded.

During a live session on Instagram, which has followed the first broadcast of Never Worn White on YouTube, Katy Perry confirmed her pregnancy, saying that it is” probably the most long-secret “she” has ever had to keep “.

The happy event is scheduled for this summer, said the singer. ” There will be a lot of things that will take place this summer. Not only I’m going to literally give life, but also, in a figurative sense, I’m going to give birth to something that you have been waiting for a long time “, she added, in reference to his next album.

It will be the first child for the american star, who shares the life of the English actor Orlando Bloom for several years. The latter is already dad to a little boy of 9 years.