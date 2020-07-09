Katy Perry unveils the first visual from his new album – News of Katy Perry

By
Kim Lee
-
0
26


Katy Perry: the latest details on his album

Through this new opus, the mother-to-be wanted to draw on their own experiences. This album will without any doubt your career: “I think that some songs can be helpful, you can help bring hope, strength, joy, she confided in vivo in Instagram. Will not be like the previous albums, do not necessarily have the same means of carrying it out, but I hope that the music speaks for us.”

We’ll have to wait until the 14th of August next, to discover the beautiful surprises that we reserve the girlfriend of Orlando Bloom…

Related Post:  Fans of Johnny Depp you want to cast Amber Heard in 'Aquaman 2' - movie News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here