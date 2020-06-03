Katy Perry was in the line for over an hour just to eat Taco Bell – JAPANFM

Celebrities are more like us than you think. Even if they can afford to spend thousands of dollars in meals to five meals and chefs, many A-listers find themselves in fast food restaurants to fill their cravings.

Although they have their own rates of fast food that they love to deliver, a handful of stars are big fans of Taco Bell – including Katy Perry, who was in the line for more than an hour to put the hand on the food Tex-Mex beloved.

Katy Perry | Daniel Pockett / Getty Images

Katy Perry braved an hour’s wait for Taco Bell in Tokyo

When Tokyo had its first Taco Bell in 2015, the people came in droves for the grand opening – and we should not be overstated.

According To E! News, people were lined up to try the version Tokyo tacos at the Taco Bell at 7: 30 am on the day of its opening and didn’t even flinch before the wait time extremely long to enter the facility.

Among these fans of Taco Bell, there was the singer-songwriter, Katy Perry, who has endured the long waiting time as everyone who wants dishes from the restaurant menu.

RELATED: Katy Perry reveals that she and Adele are next-door neighbors

Perry has even posted a snapshot of herself standing in front of the restaurant in the district of Shibuya, wearing a face mask, with the caption ” You can remove the girl out of America but you can’t remove the Taco Bell girl, okuurrrr. (There was also an hour wait for it… Tokyo knows what is going on! “

Two months later, Perry has been named America’s Top Pop Export by Forbes and is celebrated to mark the magazine’s cover in “going directly to Taco Bell and getting my Crunchwrap Supreme”.

Katy Perry has hit Taco Bell while she was on tour in Europe

Go to Taco Bells as she visits different countries and is a standard for Perry.

Three years after having filled his cravings for Taco Bell in Japan, the singer found herself in the fast-food chain while travelling through Europe during her world tour “Witness”.

Katy Perry happens to be Glasgow, Scotland | Roberto Ricciuti / Redferns

RELATED: How to a song from the queen about a prostitute was inspired by the career of Katy Perry

She has even talked about his trip to Taco Bell while she was performing at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.

Before launching into the song, Perry informed his fans of the miseries she felt to Glasgow. “I was on the Internet in search of the 25 best places to have dinner. Some are really gimmicky, some are just sitting, like 10 people, ” she said to the public, according to The Scottish Sun. “I’ve called a few places and I’ve only been able to get nowhere. “

Then as she was running out of options, Perry has found a restaurant to satisfy his hunger. “On the list at the very end, it is written Taco Bell “, she added. “So I went down there- and then I went to your movie theater. “

Perry ended his story by revealing that she ” had spent a good time at Taco Bell Saturday night “, before putting on a show for the spectators.

Therefore, even if the singer runs out to get a restaurant reservation in the future, it will always be a loyal Taco Bell on which to fall back.