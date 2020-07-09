Katy Perry : what do you think (for truth) of your brand of shoes ?

Between fashion and music, the heart of the Katy Perry scale. Known throughout the world, thanks to their many tubes, the singer also puts his creativity at the service of fashion. But if his songs have a great success, that is your creative talent ?

Many are the stars that get in the way, but few are those that really happen. If Victoria Beckham it has nothing more to prove with your brand name for success, can you say the same thing Katy Perry with her brand of shoes ?

Of the top…

Launched in 2016, the brand Katy Perry Collections focuses on accessories, and mainly in shoes. Available in many stores and in the e-shop of the brand, there are hundreds of shoes the image of the star : the colorful and spicy. But what we love above all, is the philosophy of the brand. In fact, unlike many of the stars that paint the closet of the room of your dreams at exorbitant prices, Katy Perry wanted his brand be within the reach of all. So we can find pairs of shoes that go of 25 € to 280 € !

People are not all rich, and not all of them in excess. It also has more important things to buy, that is for your children, your family, or your health. In the end, show your personality it should not cost so expensive. Katy Perry

… On the flop

Then, if we like the approach and the accessibility of brand Katy Perry Collectionsproducts side, it is sometimes it is more complicated ! Some models are really guns and they deserve their place in the ranking of is-shoes to have. The only problem ? All too often drowned in the midst of pairs of fantasy that only Queen Katy could carry no fear in the street. Lets face it, the donuts, we prefer to eat instead of using them on our feet !

So our advice before you go for a ride on the brand’s website : keep an open mind and, above all, do not be afraid to get deep to find THE rare pearl.

