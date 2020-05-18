Katy Perry : what she has discovered about Orlando Bloom for the containment

Spend 24 HOURS of her days in confinement with his spouse can make you do surprising discoveries. This is what happened to Katy Perry. The singer has responded to an interview for a broadcast of the radio station “SiriusXM’s” and she told that the quarantine had taught him about her fiancé and the father of her future daughter : “We have a piece of Lego in our house. It was a room where we watched tv before but now, it is a piece of Lego. “

Orlando Bloom spends many hours of his day to build large mock-ups in Lego. A passion that begins to become overwhelming : “He buys these Lego are super hard as the car models or this kind of things, and he climbs in two days and then after it exposes them on the walls. We have a wall of Lego. “

If it takes place, this occupation that enables Orlando Bloom to pass the time not not offend, to Katy Perry, which has thus discovered a new facet of her fiance : “He will pour a small glass of whisky, and he will sit down and do his Lego for, like, four or five hours if they wish to at night. And it appears literally in the room with the car of James Bond or a Porsche or something of that style. It led him to wonder if he could maybe build his own car. I’m like “Oh, you’re a lot more manual that I thought you was. Can you hang this for me please ?” “You’ve got to find advantages of this space-saving passion.