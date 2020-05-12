Katy Perry will be a mother “firm but fair”

2020-05-12 01:30:05

Katy Perry wants to be a mother “firm but fair”, because she says she wants to be disciplined, but always “very fun”.

The hitmaker “ Never Worn White ” is expecting her first child with her fiance Orlando Bloom – who is already father of Flynn, nine years, that he has with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr – and said she hoped that when her child arrives, she or the parent of a disciplined, but always “very fun”.

When asked what kind of mother she wanted to be in an interview with the magazine Us Weekly alongside her co-stars on ” American Idol, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, she answered: “Firm, but fair and very fun. I think a triple F. ”

And the hitmaker “Hello” Lionel agreed that Katy, 35 years old, be a mom, “fun”, especially when it comes to holidays like Halloween and Christmas.

He added: “I think Katy is going to find out, the joke is, it’s going to be a mom is fun, first of all … I think that Halloween and Christmas will be the best times of all time because Katy is going to do what she really does best, which is dressing up. [That] is going to be so much fun for the baby. I just think it’s going to be a super mom. ”

During this time, Katy has celebrated mother’s day on Sunday (10.05.20) by stating that it is “ready” to join the club of moms.

It said: speaking in the framework of the festival virtual livestream SHEIN Together, she said: “I would like to wish all the mothers a happy mother’s day and I am so excited. And I think ready to join your club. I hope you are doing well and stay safe. ”

Katy has previously admitted that she found it difficult to have cravings of pregnancy during the pandemic.

The star of the list, said: “I think it’s one of those things where usually in the past, you hear stories of a pregnant woman who has a thirst for something, and the husband or the fiance will and rushes to the grocery store at two in the morning. There is no rush to the grocery store!

“It’s like,” do you really Want this watermelon, do you really need this orange, do you really need this pickle? Or do you want to risk your life for a pickle? ” I’m not a fan of spicy food, and all of a sudden all I want to eat is spicy … After becoming pregnant, I literally pulled out this bottle Tabasco overwhelmed [and said], ‘You’re my Holy Grail, I bring you everywhere!’ I have never been a fan of spice, but spice up your life! ‘”

