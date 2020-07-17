Katy Perry will be headlining the Festival the Morning of the Earth (virtual version)

The pandemic of sars Coronavirus has been due to festivals and other cultural events planned for this summer, but a lot are not going to go down – on the contrary. Many festivals have seen here an opportunity to re-invent, offering online editions. This is the case of Rock en Seine, but also of Morning Of The Earth. And in fact, Martin Garrix (the poster of the event) has invited Katy Perry to join him. See more :

“I’m hot”, releases of Katy Perry. “I have seen the festival grow for years and years and I’ve always been fascinated by the scenes”. Martin Garrix, replied : “It is literally another world, and if you’re a day in the real you will be impressed by the landscape, the people, the energy.”

In a couple of days, the Festival will be held, therefore, in line : please note that this edition will consist of eight scenes – including a new one for the year 2020. Katy Perry will be able to continue with the promotion of his work, the output of which is scheduled for August 14.