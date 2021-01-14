Katy Perry’s adorable birthday greeting to Orlando Bloom

The actor turned 44, and the singer used his Instagram account to wish him well.

Katy Perry shared the sweetest birthday wish for her fiance Orlando Bloom on Instagram.

The couple began dating in early 2016, got engaged in 2019, and welcomed daughter Daisy Dove Bloom in August 2020.

On the social media site, the Firework singer shared some adorable photos of her boyfriend along with a touching message.

“The happiest 44 of my love, the brilliant father of my Paloma, and a shining mirror that sees and reflects me what I still cannot see. Thank you for always coming back to the carpet with me and never overshadowing me. The moon found its sun, I love you all over the world, “he wrote.

During a 2019 interview with Jimmy Kimmel, he said their romance was sparked by their shared love of In-N-Out burgers.

“In-N-Out actually plays an important role in my life,” Katy told the host.

“We teamed up for an In-N-Out burger about three years ago at the Golden Globes. He stole one from my table.”

“I was sitting with Denzel Washington and he took it and I was like, ‘Wait, who? Oh, it’s so hot! Well, take it. ‘ And then I saw him at a party and I thought, ‘How are those onions resting on your molars?’ “.