Keanu Reeves appears with a woman for the first time

Keanu Reeves is no longer a heart to take. The american actor, has formalized its relationship with the artist Alexandra Grant on the red carpet of the very chic gala LACMA (art Museum of the county of Los Angeles).

Rumors surrounding the couple have multiplied in recent months after Reeves had collaborated on two works of Grant.

While the pair has not verbally confirmed their love, and their behavior at the event left no doubt. The couple took the poses in front of the photographers hand in hand, exchanging looks sweet.

Aged 46 years, Alexandra Grant is a visual artist originally from Los Angeles. In her works, she uses the language and his exchanges with writers she integrates into his paintings and his sculptures.

This is the first time that Keanu Reeves appears publicly with a woman. Over the past twenty years, he had been linked to actresses Sandra Bullock and Claire Forlani.