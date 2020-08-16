Keanu Reeves’ Biggest Flop Is Getting a Sequel Without Its Original Star

Usually, flick follows up that progress without the primary celebrity of the very first movie often tend to fail. But what concerning a ticket office misfire that intends to attempt once more with a follow-up? If that seems like a wild suggestion, after that followers of Keanu Reeves will certainly be interested to find out the John Wick celebrity is — or, instead, isn’t– at the facility of simply such a job.

Keanu Reeves at a testing of ‘Semper Fi’|Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Fi lmMagic

Keanu Reeves notoriously denied ‘Speed 2: Cruise Control’

Over the training course of his profession, Reeves has actually led several of the most effective, most cherished activity flicks of the previous number of years. Both The Matrix as well as John Wick collection verify he’s an activity symbol. Yet, back in the 1990s, he skipped the opportunity to return for a follow up to his 1994 hit Speed.

The flick ended up being a smash hit, yet it additionally sealed Reeves as a leading guy. Prior to Speed, he was greatly still best recognized for the Bill as well as Ted flicks. So Hollywood was surprised when Reeves pulled out of returning together with Sandra Bullock for the follow up.

Released in 1997, Speed 2: Cruise Control was a ticket office catastrophe. And in knowledge, Reeves was praised for keeping away from the task. Now among his most under-seen big-budget launches will obtain a follow up without the star that lugged the very first movie.

RELATED: Keanu Reeves’ Ageless Appearance Would Have Made Him Perfect for This Movie, the Internet Agrees

Another Reeves car is obtaining a follow up, yet he’s not returning

Reeves’ profession gets on a warm touch now. Bill as well as Ted Face the Music will strike movie theaters as well as as needed. And The Matrix 4 as well as 2 even more John Wick installations are done in the jobs. Now followers have actually found out a follow up to Reeves’ 2013 activity dream 47 Ronin gets on the method.

Loosely influenced by the real-life team of 18th-century Japanese warriors, the flick lugged a substantial budget plan of $175 million. However, 47 Ronin just gained $38 million locally as well as $151 million globally. Perhaps that’s why, at the very least, the follow up is taking such a various method.

According to Deadline, star Ron Yuan will certainly route the untitled flick for a Netflix launch. Yuan disclosed the 47 Ronin follow up will certainly integrate fighting styles, activity, scary, as well as cyber-punk aspects. Although no actors is verified, the follow up will supposedly happen 300 years in the future.

RELATED: Keanu Reeves Could Be the Next Actor to Return as a Fan-Favorite DC Comics Superhero

The ‘John Wick’ celebrity currently has a number of various collection on his hands

Given the efficiency of 47 Ronin, it makes a lot of feeling to deal with a substantially various period. This clarifies why Reeves’ Kai will certainly not be going back to star. The star’s lack additionally maintains prices reduced as well as enables Netflix to extra conveniently market the follow up to those that missed out on the very first movie.

Besides, Reeves has a heap on his plate currently. The star is managing a number of franchise business currently, as well as report has it he might end up being a superhero at some point quickly too. Reeves formerly starred in 2005’s Constantine, based upon DC Comics, as well as Marvel is additionally supposedly curious about casting him also.