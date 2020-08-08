Keanu Reeves’ Eternal Look Would Certainly Have Made Him Perfect for This Flick, the Web Concurs

Brand-new installations in the Expense and also Ted, The Matri x, and also John Wick franchise business get on the method. As well as the web is abuzz with reports a Constantine follow up might comply with. Simply put, it’s a most superb time for to be a Keanu Reeves follower. Yet, for as long as Reeves is remaining active, the web– and also among his most renowned co-stars– believe he lost out on one flick duty.

Keanu Reeves at the ‘Constantly Be My Maybe’ best|Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

Followers have actually long observed just how Keanu Reeves ages incredibly well

Along with his big-screen job, Reeves is recognized by followers for his younger look. The star made his function launching in 1986’s Youngblood— no relationship to the 5 Secs of Summertime hit– and also has actually stayed regularly active since. Currently 55 years of ages, he appears to be as energetic and also energised as ever before. Reeves is entirely with the ability of still playing a superhero, for example.

Actually, the web has actually continuously joked concerning whether Reeves is never-ceasing. Greater than 30 years have actually passed because Expense and also Ted’s Outstanding Journey As well as the star looks incredibly comparable to the very early days of his profession. Regrettably, Reeves has never ever truly had the possibility to utilize his eternal look in a function, having just recently missed his possibility.

Also Charlize Theron yields he needs to have starred in this flick

Specifically, followers think Reeves needs to have shown up in the 2020 Netflix flick The Old Guard Because movie, Charlize Theron leads a team of never-ceasing warriors. A follower just recently shared a spirited collection of Reeves images, indicating he never ever ages, calling out just how ideal he would certainly have remained in The Old Guard. As well as Theron concurred, retweeting the post with her very own message.

” Truthfully though living for life would certainly be A LOT EASIER with Keanu around,” Theron stated, consisting of a GIF of her and also Reeves in 1997 thriller The Evil one’s Supporter Both likewise starred in the 2001 charming dramatization Sugary Food November and also continue to be buddies.

By all accounts, Netflix will likely seek a follow up to The Old Guard Theron has actually stated she desires Rihanna to appear in the follow-up. As well as if the flick does take place, perhaps Reeves can appear because movie also. Naturally, this isn’t the Reeves-Theron get-together followers are wishing for.

Could Reeves and also Theron rejoin for an impressive activity flick?

Besides, Theron celebrities in the 2017 action-thriller Atomic Blond That flick– a follow up to which will certainly be a Netflix launch– attributes a lot of the very same team as John Wick So followers of those 2 franchise business really hope Reeves’ and also Theron’s particular personalities might go across courses in a kinetic activity impressive.

Already, there’s no factor to believe Reeves’ John Wick and also Theron’s Lorraine Broughton will certainly share the display anytime quickly. However both celebrities continue to be in contact and also curious about the concept. Whatever the instance might be, followers have plenty to eagerly anticipate from Reeves and also Theron in the future.