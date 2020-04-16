Keep the cap: carbon neutrality by 2050

The global economy is heading toward a warming of 4°C. The adaptations related to the COVID-19 avoid can be this sad scenario.



Publicized by Al Gore, climate change is a topic of concern for nearly 15 years. The strikes of schoolchildren, initiated by Greta Thunberg, and the mass demonstrations of the last year have put the topic on the agenda of the global summits of the EU, the G7 and the united Nations. The WEF is the beginning of the year was practically spent. Even if the COVID-19 has, in a few weeks, eclipsed all the other issues, hogging the attention and resources of all the officers, the problem of global warming will not go away. The central banks and those responsible for financial policy are wondering about how to adopt more sustainable practices in the world of the “after COVID-19”. We believe that the reflection initiated several months ago already by the captains of industry – including those present at the world economic Forum and the world business Council for sustainable development (WBCSD) – will continue. Of large pension funds and insurance companies have joined forces to create the initiative “Net Zero”, the objective of which is to have a portfolio of investment in which the net emissions of greenhouse gases will be zero by 2050.

Sooner or later, we will need to capture

the CO 2 from the atmosphere and store it.

Why carbon neutrality?

The objective of the Paris Agreement on climate (which, to recall, aims to limit global warming to well below 2°C relative to preindustrial levels) is certainly very ambitious and it is difficult to know exactly what concrete steps companies must put in place to achieve this. It was therefore necessary to make this operational objective by interpreting it as a path of reducing global emissions of CO 2 . However, this reduction path shows the enormous challenge of this task : to achieve carbon neutrality, each tonne of greenhouse gas emitted after 2050 must be compensated in one way or another, for example by planting trees. Sooner or later, we will need to capture the CO 2 from the atmosphere and store it.

Trajectories of emissions reduction of CO 2

Prepare for the transition to climate

This visualization shows the huge challenge posed by climate change to humanity. To achieve this goal, governments need to adopt regulations which are more radical. Consumers are going to have to dramatically change their behavior. The large asset owners and pension funds undertake to use their capital to encourage activities that have a positive impact on the environment. Companies that do not prepare sufficiently for this future will be put under pressure on all fronts: on the sales side, on the funding side and by means of taxes and any penalties, from the State. Finally, the real estate sector, one of the largest emitters of greenhouse gas, should also adapt to this reality.

Investors should review the plans and challenger intentions

of each company in terms of reduction of emissions of CO 2 .

Building portfolios that stand the test of time

It is therefore all the more important for investors to create portfolios to the test of time (and temperature!). To mitigate the risks and improve yields, it is imperative to bet on the winners of the transition climate while avoiding those who are going to miss the goal (or who have decided not to reach it). Investors should therefore review the plans and challenger to the intentions of each company on the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. It is also important to examine the credibility of the discourse of the firms, asking whether they have been successful in achieving the sustainability goals that they had set previously. In this way, it is possible to assess the progress of each company in the portfolio in terms of reducing carbon emissions. This also applies to real estate portfolios. In addition to the evaluation of their carbon footprint, emission reduction measures in the future are just as important. In the end, it should be possible to measure the average temperature to which the portfolio is headed. We have calculated this temperature to the main benchmark indices. The result is sobering, but is hardly surprising : the global economy is currently heading towards a global warming of four degrees. There are still a lot of work to do! The crisis of the COVID-19 tells us that the adaptations that we never would have thought possible have been put in place in a few days. So there is hope for us to reach our goal!!!