Keith Urban, Delta Goodrem The Rolling Stones and Lady Gaga among artists of the coronavirus, One World: Together at Home

Update

19 April 2020 15:33:53

The australian artists Keith Urban and Delta Goodrem are joined by some of the biggest names in the music industry from home for a concert broadcast live to support the health workers of the first line and the response Fund solidarity COVID-19 of the world health Organization (WHO).

Key Points:

The concert livestream was not a public fundraiser but a “moment of respite” Australians Keith Urban and Delta Goodrem were among the performers. Among the other included Stevie Wonder, Elton John, The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, and Billie Eilish.

Starting early Saturday morning, the global event for eight hours organized by musician and actress Lady Gaga in collaboration with WHO and the nonprofit group Global Citizen has presented musical performances and comedy as well as personal stories of health workers from front-line working during the outbreak of coronavirus.

This is to date the largest effort of celebrities to mark the outbreak of coronavirus, which has killed more than 150,000 people in the world.

The special was not a public fundraiser, but was intended to encourage philanthropists and business to contribute to the response Fund solidarity COVID-19 of the WHO, as well as to stimulate action to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Businesses and other donors have already contributed about $ 150 million, according to organizers.

Celebrities and non-musical have also contributed to the livestream. The british actress Jameela Jamil kicked off the event, telling viewers that the performance was intended to provide ” a moment of respite “.

“Store your portfolios. This is not a fundraiser. We are just here to give you an incredible show with a live performance incredible, ” said the actress of Good Place.

Stay up to date on the epidemic of coronavirus

The first few hours of the livestream included the soccer star british David Beckham, the american singer R&B Jennifer Hudson, the singer from Hong Kong Eason Chan, India Vishal Mishra and musician emirati Hussain Al Jassmi.

The last two hours of the special were also aired on television, featuring stars of the international music like Stevie Wonder, Elton John, The Rolling Stones, Sir Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, and Billie Eilish.

Australia was represented very early on in the livestream One World: Together At Home when the singer-songwriter Goodrem has interpreted Together We Are One.

Photo:

Keith Urban has performed a cover of Higher Love by Steve Winwood. (Supplied)

Urban has interpreted Higher Love by Steve Winwood, with two pre-recorded images of himself playing the electric guitar as his backing band.

His wife Nicole Kidman was joined at the end of the representation when he delivered a message on the pandemic.

Photo:

Lady Gaga has organised the event and also performed a version of Smile by Charlie Chaplin. (Supplied)

Beyonce has not played but has sent a video message in which she noted the mortality rate is disproportionately high COVID-19 in the african-american community.

“This virus is killing Blacks at an alarming rate in America,” she said, urging viewers to protect themselves.

The livestream opened up with the literature on social networks and clips news showing the physicians and nurses applauded by the communities around the world, families greeting through the windows, and acts of kindness to support those who are isolated and fragile.

Your questions about the coronavirus responded:

Other segments have highlighted the personal stories of doctors, nurses, teachers and grocers, the poems submitted by the children and the efforts of ordinary people to make masks and to provide food and medicines to those who need it.

“I am so grateful to the health workers, health care workers, all employees of grocery stores and delivery drivers, postal workers, all other non-profit organizations that work so hard,” said Gaga.

“It really is a true love letter to you all around the world, and I hope a reminder of the kindness which occurs in the moment “, she added.

What the experts say the coronavirus:

Celebrities have also called on the people to stay at home, washing hands regularly, practice social distancing, and to put pressure on their political leaders to introduce a generalised screening of the disease.

“We need to build stronger health systems,” said Jamil.

American actor Jack Black has brought humour to the event with a segment on fitness on the flattening of its own curve, the putting in scene to try pumps, run, swim, and dance.

ABC / .

What you need to know about the coronavirus:

External link:

Ask us your questions about the coronavirus

Subjects:

arts and entertainment,

the music,

covid19,

United States,

Australia

Published for the first time

April 19, 2020 12:18:09