Keke Palmer readied to organize the 2020 MTV Video Clip Songs Honors

Keke Palmer is readied to organize the 2020 MTV Video Clip Songs Honors (VMAs).

The 26- year-old starlet has actually disclosed she will certainly be the host for the forthcoming songs honors event, which will certainly be held reside on August 30 from Brooklyn’s Barclays Facility, along with from different famous places throughout the 5 districts in New york city City.

Keke revealed the information on her Instagram account, where she shared a video clip of herself asking her famous personality Real Jackson – whom she played in ‘Real Jackson, VP’ from 2008 to 2011 – for design suggestions in advance of her holding task.

She composed together with the clip: ‘I listened to y’ all was tired of 2020, allow’s return to 2008.

‘ Join me as I organize the 2020 @vmas on August 30 th on @MTV! #VMAs.’

The VMAs will certainly include efficiencies from the similarity Doja Pet cat and also J Balvin, along with a globe sneak preview from South Oriental kid band BTS, that will certainly be debuting their English-language solitary ‘Dynamite’.

BTS – composed of RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and also Jungkook – have actually been chosen for honors in the most effective Pop, Finest K-Pop, and also Finest Choreography classifications for their hit solitary ‘ON’.

2 excellent! Palmer did a split display where on the leading she was Keke and also under she held true Jackson

In Other Places, Girl Gaga and also Ariana Grande lead the elections with 9 responds each.

The 34- year-old vocalist and also the ‘7 Rings’ hitmaker have 7 joint elections for their collective track, ‘Moisten Me’, which is up for Video clip of the Year, Track of the Year, Finest Cooperation, Finest Pop, Finest Cinematography, Finest Aesthetic Results, and also Finest Choreography.

Gaga is additionally chosen for Musician of the Year, and also Finest Quarantine Efficiency, whilst Ariana will certainly fight it out with herself in the most effective Cooperation classification, and also has a nine nod in the most effective Video From Residence shortlist.

Ariana has no elections for any kind of solo honors, as her 2 responds which aren’t with Gaga are for her Justin Bieber quarantine-themed partnership, ‘Stuck with U’.