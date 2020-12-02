Kelly Clarkson awarded sole custody of her two children

The singer is in the middle of her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

Kelly Clarkson now has sole custody of her children, her 6-year-old daughter River Rose, and 4-year-old Remington Alexander, in the middle of the divorce proceedings with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

The decision was ruled in Clarkson’s favor by a Los Angeles County judge, who explained: “The Court determines that, given the circumstances, in this case, the interest in providing stability and continuity to minors outweighs the that the petitioner has primary custody ”.

The document added that “the level of conflict between parents has increased. The parties have difficulties to be shared parents due to trust problems between them ”.

Despite having sole custody, the singer will allow her ex-husband Blackstock to visit their children in the Los Angeles area at Clarkson’s Woodvale residence.

Previous court documents indicated that the children will be allowed to spend Thanksgiving with their dad and Christmas with Clarkson.

Clarkson filed for divorce from her husband Blackstock in June after being married for seven years.

They got engaged in December 2012 and married in October 2013.