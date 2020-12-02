CELEBRITIES

Kelly Clarkson awarded sole custody of her two children

Posted on

The singer is in the middle of her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

Kelly Clarkson now has sole custody of her children, her 6-year-old daughter River Rose, and 4-year-old Remington Alexander, in the middle of the divorce proceedings with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

The decision was ruled in Clarkson’s favor by a Los Angeles County judge, who explained: “The Court determines that, given the circumstances, in this case, the interest in providing stability and continuity to minors outweighs the that the petitioner has primary custody ”.

The document added that “the level of conflict between parents has increased. The parties have difficulties to be shared parents due to trust problems between them ”.

Despite having sole custody, the singer will allow her ex-husband Blackstock to visit their children in the Los Angeles area at Clarkson’s Woodvale residence.

Previous court documents indicated that the children will be allowed to spend Thanksgiving with their dad and Christmas with Clarkson.

Clarkson filed for divorce from her husband Blackstock in June after being married for seven years.

They got engaged in December 2012 and married in October 2013.

Related Items:

Most Popular

18.5K
CELEBRITIES

Lili Reinhart opens her jacket and dazzles, revealing what’s underneath
3.3K
CELEBRITIES

Johnny Depp struggles to find a new project
3.1K
CELEBRITIES

Chrissy Teigen moved away from the networks because of the “hole of pain and depression” in which she is
2.8K
CELEBRITIES

Drake fully supports The Weeknd in his dislike against the Grammys
2.5K
CELEBRITIES

KRISTEN STEWART: GIRLFRIEND DYLAN MEYER SHARED A ROMANTIC COUPLE PHOTO
2.2K
Games

Geometry Dash Download Full Game Latest Version
2.1K
Games

Biomutant Download Free Game For COMPUTER Full Version
2.1K
CELEBRITIES

Kylie Jenner and the real reason for her breakup with Travis Scott
1.9K
CELEBRITIES

OLIVIA WILDE AND JASON SUDEIKIS WOULD BREAK UP AFTER NINE YEARS TOGETHER
1.4K
CELEBRITIES

Henry Cavill confesses his training to gain muscle in ‘the Witcher 2’
To Top