Kelly Clarkson shares her fight against depression in a frank conversation with Demi Lovato

Kelly Clarkson applauded Demi Lovato he spoke of mental health in the Wednesday’s episode The Show Of Kelly Clarkson.

“I love your openness about mental health because I have similar problems and who suffer from depression,” began the singer of 38 years. “I think a lot of people, especially in the creative world, or even from childhood, [are] more well-trained to continue, and “you can deal with it,” especially as a woman, it’s like, “don’t let them see you sweat”. “

the American idol the former student then explains how “all the world is not so vulnerable”, and explained how the process of sharing their difficulties can be useful to the fans by making them feel that they are not alone.

Lovato has praised Clarkson for being “brave” and “authentic” too.

“You, like, the first idol that I’ve had, and I would not be the artist or even the person that I am so frank and vulnerable, and without fear that if I don’t actually admire,” replied the singer of 27 years.

Clarkson has admitted that their journey to mental health “took the job”.

“Like, even when you overcome something, you say,” OK, you have already overcome. “I say to myself: “no, No, it is a daily effort, like, trying to be positive … This is not, like, a given. Like, you’re above him, and went to a therapy session magical, and it is finished”, continued the star,” more Strong “. “I think that is a daily thing in which you are working and a daily thing that I’m working.”