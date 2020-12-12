Kelly Clarkson sues ex-husband Brandon Blackstock for fraud

The singer wants to financially destroy her ex-husband, who served as her manager for several years.

Kelly Clarkson’s divorce has turned into a real disaster: she has filed documents accusing her ex-husband of defrauding her out of millions.

The singer filed the documents, obtained by TMZ, with the California Labor Commission, alleging that Brandon Blackstock, who also served as her personal manager during their marriage, overcharged her for his services.

And she wants her money back.

Kelly was sued by Brandon’s company, Starstruck Management, in September, alleging that she owed them $ 1.4 million in commissions.

The firm’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, says: “It is regrettable that Kelly is again trying to avoid paying commissions owed to Starstruck to try to gain some perceived advantage in his ongoing custody and divorce proceedings.”

Kelly and Brandon previously had a fight over custody of their two sons after Blackstock asked if they could stay with him at the family’s Montana ranch. Clarkson demanded that they stay with her in Los Angeles and a judge agreed with her.

Brandon is currently able to see the children every other weekend.