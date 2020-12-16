Kelly Clarkson uses ‘the Dance’ to help her get through her divorce

Although she has received many books to help her overcome the separation, she admits that a song is what has helped her.

Kelly Clarkson revealed the name of the song that is helping her get through the ’emotionally charged’ divorce during an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, alongside Garth Brooks.

He began by admitting to Brooks, “I’m going through a divorce and there have been a lot of books and people always give you things to help you, especially when you have kids and stuff. And there’s so much shame and guilt, and everyone sends you stuff, and I’m already working on it. “

“I couldn’t pin down the feeling. As if you do not want, as if you do not want to say that the relationship does not count or matter, but you do not know what to put because it did not work as you wanted. So anyway, I’m not kidding, I was listening to my playlist and ‘The Dance’ came out. And I said, ‘No, that’s the question. That’s.'”

“So I literally wrote this all therapeutically for myself, and it’s actually on my next album. All the change, the little part of the label is like, ‘Even though my heart is broken / It was worth the dance anyway.’

He concluded by saying, “I think that for many people who go through such a devastating thing, there is a lot of pain and a lot of loss and change, especially when you have children. All the books were helpful, but it’s really funny, I guess because I’m a singer, I was listening to ‘The Dance’… and I got the point. “

The Dance is a Garth Brooks hit, originally released in 1989