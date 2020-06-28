Kelly Clarkson won an Emmy award, thanks to her husband Estranged have convinced her to do a show

The host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” has filed for divorce in early June.

Kelly Clarkson has won her first Emmy award for organizing The “Kelly Clarkson Show” and thanked her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, to do the honors.

On Friday, the singer “due to” has been announced as the winner of the Emmy for talk show host exceptional and has used his Twitter to celebrate.

“OH, MY GOD !!!!!! That is what is going on? !!!! This is amazing !!! “began the man, 38 years of age. “Thanks to all of you !!! And a big thank you to all my team, which really is the reason why I’ve won !!! I look forward to celebrating with all of our crew when humans can get together again !! a party!!!!!! “

OH MY GOD!!!!!! That is what is going on?!!!! This is amazing!!! Many thanks !!! And a big thank you to all my team, this really is the reason why I’ve won !!! I look forward to celebrating with all of our equipment, when humans can get together again !! This calls for a party!!!!!! https://t.co/BB9DZAQ9Fg – Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) June 27, 2020

@kellyclarkson

“I would never have done it without my #hometeam so THANK you for having taken so much care of my children when I can’t,” he added.

Kelly then sends a shout out especially to Brandon for writing: “many Thanks to @BBlackstock have believed in me and convinced me to do @KellyClarksonTV. “

Brandon, 43 years of age, is also his manager and has supported the launch of the talk-show day in September of 2019.

On the 4th of June, Kelly had filed for divorce from Brandon after seven years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences,” according to court documents.

Youtube

Kelly Clarkson talks about the depression with Demi Lovato: “This is a thing in which they are working “

See the story

The lead singer of the application of the legal and physical custody joint of their children, their daughter, River Rose, six, and her son, Remington Alexander, of four years.

The news that the divorce took place after Kelly and Brandon have been quarantined on his ranch in Montana in the middle of the pandemic of sars coronavirus.

Talking recently with the Glamour of the uk, the Grammy-winner has spoken of the difficulties of isolation.

“I have been an emotional roller coaster,” he said. “This has been really difficult, as a working parent, because I always do the same job. It is exhausting, honestly. “

Instagram

Jim Edmonds praises a new girl friend after her marriage without love and abusive” with Meghan King Edmonds

See the story

Earlier this week, she also spoke about her battle with depression during his show with guest Demi Lovato.

“I love your openness about mental health because I have similar problems and suffering from depression,” said Kelly in the Half. “I think a lot of people, especially in the creative world, or just from the children, who were trained to continue and you can manage it. “

“Especially as a woman, it’s like, “don’t let them see you sweat’, ” he added.

During this time, Kelly is now much closer to joining the club of EGOT – an Oscar and a Tony, to comply with the requirements. After that John Legend tweeted to Kelly on the Friday that she was ” half-way “, the singer replied: “look at @johnlegend, I have come to this state of EGOT. “

You have a story or tips to give us? Send an e-mail to the editors of TooFab in tips@toofab.com.

Instagram