Kelly Marie Tran (Star Wars) in a series of horror

Kelly Marie Tran, best known for her role in “Star Wars”, has joined the of the distribution of the future series of anthology horror that we can find on Hulu. Entitled “Monsterland”, still has no release date.

What to talk about Monsterland ?

Monsterland will be based in the new North American Lake Monsterswritten by Nathan Ballingrud and published in 2013. The series follows the story of different people broken and driven to perform desperate acts with the hope of repairing their lives. The different actors of the cross mermaids, fallen angels and other mythical creatures and horrors.

Monsterland it will be adapted by Mary Laws, a screenwriter who, among others, he wrote for the series Preacher and the movie The Demon Neon. It will also be the screenwriter and executive producer. The show consists of a beautiful distribution, because the parties interested-by the time castés already appeared in a successful series. There will be Kaitlyn Dever, who was last year’s posterAmazingTaylor Schilling, aka Piper Chapman in The orange is the New BlackMike Colter, also known as Luke Cage in the series, Marvel and Jonathan Tucker, seen in Westworld.

The interpreter of the Pink Tico joined Monsterland

In addition to the actors mentioned, Kelly Marie Tran, therefore, comes to join the distribution Monsterland. The actress is mostly known for having played with Pink Tico in the last two Star Wars, The Last Of The Jedi and The Ascent of Skywalker. It has also recently been seen in another series, Sorry for Your Lossavailable on Facebook Watch. She gave a response to Elizabeth Olsen for two seasons, the production in 2018 and 2019. Will lend his voice to the character of Dawn in The Croods 2planned for 2 December.

The future role of Kelly Marie Tran in Monsterland you already know

And, according to The Hollywood Reporterwe already know that Kelly Marie Tran is going to play in Monsterland. The actress will appear in an episode titled “Iron River, MI,” in which you are going to play a woman by the name of Lauren. Your character will return to his old city of Michigan for your wedding, after the success of the construction of a new life after the disappearance of her best friendElena, when they were both 16 years of age. If we don’t yet know the release date of Monsterland, we know that the future of the series, Hulu will consist of 8 episodesthe duration of which has not yet been released.