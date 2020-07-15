Kelly Rowland : constantly compared to Beyonce, who is tortured for years

Make a career in the shadow of Beyoncé is something that Kelly Rowland not wish on anyone.

Member of the jury of the australian version of ” The Voice “, the former member of Destiny’s Child has left to go to some confidences, while a candidate who has been entrusted have always grown up in the shadow of his older brother. She then explained : “I know that feeling. Can you imagine what it is like to be in a group with Beyoncé ? I torturais constantly. As I can not wear this dress because they say it is as Beyoncé. Or I can’t sing this song because it is very similar to that of Beyoncé. They are going to compare anyway. “

A situation that has not been easy to live what is the place on the stage with Destiny’s Child at the Coachella festival in 2018 : “I would be lying if I said “no, that I had never bothered”. This is a shit. Spent the whole decade, if I’m completely honest, a whole decade where there was an elephant in the room. It was the only thing he had in mind constantly. “

In 2013, while the Fate of the Child was up on the stage for the rest of the Superbowl, Kelly Rowland had been questioned about it. She had confided : “The world is going to bother you if you did the same thing again and again. And I don’t want to be on the level of Beyoncé. I want to be on my own, and Michelle wants to be his own. When people compare, it makes me crazy. “Contrary to what one might think, to have Beyoncé in your entourage is not an opportunity for the whole world.